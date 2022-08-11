LIST: Voter turnout across East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas — Polls close at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 8 election across Texas. Now, early voting totals are in from East Texas and more results will pour in throughout Tuesday night.
We'll keep you updated on local voter turnout with this list below:
- Smith County- 51,383 out of 153,855 (33.38%)
- Gregg County - 23,331 out of 73,931 (31.56%)
- Nacogdoches County - 11,856 out of 39,321 (30.15%)
- Angelina County - 15,418 out of 54,088 (28.51%)
- Van Zandt County - 10,113 out of 39,954 (25.31%)
- Henderson County - 17,930 out of 58,253 (30.78%)
- Anderson County - 8,700 out of 29,494 (29.5%)
- Houston County - 4,032 out of 13,472 (29.93%)
- Trinity County - 3,328 out of 11,650 (28.57%)
- Polk County - 11,680 out of 42,228 (27.66%)
- Cherokee County - 8,764 out of 30,080 (29.14%)
- Wood County - 10,746 out of 32,804 (32.76%)
- Franklin County - 2,168 out of 7,228 (29.99%)
- Camp County - 2,726 out of 8,041 (33.9%)
- Upshur County - 8,200 out of 28,969 (28.31%)
- Rusk County - 9,336 out of 32,951 (28.33%)
- San Augustine County - 1,651 out of 6,052 (27.28%)
- Sabine County - 2,464 out of 8,215 (29.99%)
- Shelby County- 3,311 out of 15,922 (20.8%)
- Panola County - 4,461 out of 17,176 (25.97%)
- Harrison County - 14,193 out of 45,789 (31.0%)
- Marion County - 1,843 out of 7,630 (24.15%)