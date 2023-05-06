Voters approve $41.9M Marshall ISD bond

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD voters have passed a bond for $41.9 million in upgrades for the district.
According to results, the vote came down to 1,366 in favor and 701 against the proposal.
According to the district, the bond will allow officials to address the following:
- Expanding and updating Marshall High School, which originally opened in 1980
- Construction of a new Career and Technical Education Building and a new auxiliary gymnasium
- Pay for modernization of the high school library, lunchroom, core classrooms, CTE classrooms and common areas
- Replace decades-old furniture, flooring and technology