Voters shoot down Troup ISD bond proposal

In the fall of 2019, a group of parents, teacher and community members came together to assess the needs of Troup ISD school district.

TROUP, Texas — A $22,667,500 bond for Troup ISD has been voted down by residents.

It was decided, a bond election would be the best way to improve the district, but the pandemic had other plans. Jones says the district discussed putting off the bond package but decided that wasn't in the best interest of students.