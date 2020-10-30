Voting in Smith County exceeds 2016 General Election early ballots

As of Sunday, 58,973 people have gone to the polls, surpassing 2016’s overall early voting total of 58,406.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County early voting this year has surpassed the number of people who cast their ballot early in the 2016 General Election.

According to the Smith County Elections Office, as of Sunday, 58,973 people went to the polls out of 146,225 registered to vote. This is slightly up from 2016’s overall early voting total of 58,406.

The current voter turnout in Smith County is about 40.33%, while in the 2016 election, 43.1% of the 135,567 registered voters cast a ballot before Election Day.

Overall, in 2016, 85,230 votes were cast for a turnout of 62.87%.