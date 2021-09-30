Waitr hiring 200 new contract drivers in Tyler, Longview

Waitr began delivering food in Tyler and Longview in 2017.

TYLER, Texas — If you are looking for a new job in Tyler or Longview, a popular food delivery service is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers. Waitr, which began delivering food in Tyler and Longview in 2017, made the announcement Thursday.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Tyler and Longview areas. The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhance safety for drivers and customers.

Waitr says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, please go to waitrapp.com.

“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr. “These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners.”