Longview Walk of Honor names first group of honorees

The task force plans to hold two concurrent events in the fall: an outdoor unveiling celebration and an indoor reception. No dates have ben set.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Seven Longview luminaries are set to be honored later this year as the first inductees into the Longview Walk of Honor.

The Walk of Honor task force was formed in 2019 after City Council approval. The task force is charged with establishing procedures for the placement of plaques and memorials in downtown to honor those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city.

At a recent meeting, the task force voted to finalize its first honorees: Neal McCoy; R.G. and Evelyn LeTourneau; Robert and Pauline Cargill; Dr. Isaac E Willis; and Carl Estes.