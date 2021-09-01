WALKIN' IN A WINTER WONDERLAND: Up to 4" of snow could fall in parts of East Texas

The CBS19 Weather Team is tracking a potent storm that’s going to move across Texas this weekend.

TYLER, Texas — The big story this weekend across East Texas is the chance for the first measurable snow in East Texas in about two years.

The CBS19 Weather Team is tracking a potent storm that’s going to move across Texas this weekend. It brings with it rain and snow — likely with big, thick, heavy flakes.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our western counties from Saturday evening through late Sunday night.

Here’s the outline of the current watch.

Here’s how the storm should play out.

Late Saturday into early Sunday an area of rain and snow will spread from West Texas into Central Texas. When it gets to Tyler Sunday morning, there might be a brief period of rain and snow but it should change to all snow by midday. It will then rain with temperatures in the upper 30s most of Sunday afternoon.

The rain will cause the air to cool and once the sun sets, it will likely turn cold enough for the rain to begin mixing with snow and eventually turn to all snow by Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Here’s a simulation of what the radar may look like Sunday evening.

The area of snow overhead late Sunday night will take several hours to move across our viewing area. This will spread snow from west to east across the area. At first, most of the snow will melt on the streets but as the snow continues, the pavement will cool and eventually there should be some accumulation on surfaces other than grass, decks and trees.

We often get questions how to accurately measure snowfall so please see the attached graphic for more info. pic.twitter.com/FPos8vU5zx — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) January 9, 2021

There is a chance for a thin heavier band of snow to set up on the northern edge of the storm. This is where there could be a thin band of heavier snow. Right now, it appears accumulations will range from a half-inch north of Interstate 30, to near four inches of snow in isolated spots.

The snow will taper to flurries early Monday morning. Air temperatures will be close to freezing so there’s a chance untreated streets, sidewalks, overpasses and bridges could get icy. It will definitely be worthy of a weather-eye.

Here’s a timeline recap of the weekend.