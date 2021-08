Pharmacy curbside services will remain open during normal business hours while the store is closed.

LUFKIN, Texas — If you need to go to Walmart Supercenter in Lufkin Saturday, you better make other plans.

The store, located at 2500 Daniel McCall Dr., will be closing at 2 p.m. Friday for additional cleaning, sanitizing and restocking. They will reopen on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m.