Walmart, Sams Club in Longview to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Those wishing to receive a vaccine do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to register for an appointment at its pharmacy.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine at Longview and other East Texas locations beginning Friday, the company announced Tuesday.

Customers who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Texas, those in Phase 1A and 1B, can schedule an appointment through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites at walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid .

Walmart Supercenters on Loop 281, Gilmer Road and Estes Parkway in Longview will be offering the vaccines, along with the Sam’s Club in Longview and Walmart Neighborhood Market on Gilmer Road. Walmart Supercenter on Stone Road in Kilgore also will have vaccines available as will stores in Marshall, Athens, Jacksonville, Gun Barrel City, Lufkin, Palestine and Paris.