ANGELINA COUNTY — Wanted felon, 46-year-old William D. Nerren Jr., was arrested around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Rivercrest Community of Angelina County after leading authorities on a high speed chase.

According the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Edgewood Circle in reference to a wanted felon, Nerren Jr.

Once they arrived to the scene, deputies got information that Nerren was confirmed to be located inside the home's garage.

Deputies approached the garage, and before they could try to get in there, Nerren took control of a vehicle, opened an automatic garage door, and accelerated rapidly, leaving the garage in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Nerren's vehicle almost hit a deputy and was heading in the direction of another deputy and bystander.

That's when a deputy fired one shot from his duty firearm and hit the vehicle.

Nerren was not hit and kept accelerating out of the yard of the home.

He then led the deputies on a high speed chase that spanned over 11 miles down county roads and across private rural areas.

Deputies lost sight of the suspect vehicle while driving though rough terrain, but they were able to spot him a short time later.

Nerren was stopped by Deputies in the Rivercrest Community and arrested without further incident.

Authorities have charged him with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), and Possession of Marijuana.

The Sheriff's Office was helped by authorities from Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens, Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman.

