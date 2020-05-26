A man wanted on multiple warrants out of Henderson County was arrested on Sunday in Gun Barrel City.

Dusty Lynn Rhodes, 32, was in possession of methamphetamines when he was spotted by a HCSO deputy, driving a stolen pickup and carrying multiple forms of identification, which were not his.

Officials later found the pickup was reported stolen out of Wilmer.

A search of the truck yielded various debit and credit cards, driver’s licenses, social security cards, and vehicle titles. None of which belonged to Rhodes.

He was taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of identifying information.