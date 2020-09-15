WANTED: US Marshals seeking ex-police officer wanted for murder, child molestation

The U.S. Marshals Service is hoping a reminder of a 15-year-old case will bring about new leads.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) is seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive who's been on the run for 15 years.

According to a bulletin from the USMS, officials are seeking the whereabouts of Daniel (Dan) William Hiers, 47, of Charleston, South Carolina.

The USMS says Hiers seemed to be a good cop, a faithful public servant for the city of Charleston.

"But, he betrayed his badge in the worst way, using it to gain the trust of a single mother with a young daughter, then allegedly molesting the 10-year-old child over a period of months," the USMS said.

On November 24, 2004, Hiers, who was 32 at the time, was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department for committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 16 and was released on bond. He was promptly suspended from the police force.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office subsequently filed additional charges against Hiers for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Hiers was scheduled to surrender on those charges on March 15, 2005, but failed to meet his lawyer at the sheriff’s office.

"When Hiers’ mother looked for him at his house, he was nowhere to be found," the USMS said. "What was found in Hiers’ bedroom was the body of his 24-year-old wife, Ludimila, killed with a gunshot to the head. Neighbors observed Hiers leaving the house several hours before the gruesome discovery was made."

On March 31, 2005, the Goose Creek Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Hiers, alleging he murdered his wife.

"Despite an intensive manhunt, South Carolina authorities have been unable to locate Hiers, and requested the assistance of 'Operation Intercept', a U.S. Marshals-led fugitive task force," the USMS said. "The U.S. Marshals Service has obtained a federal warrant for Hiers for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution."

The USMS established the 15 Most Wanted Fugitive Program in 1983 to prioritize investigation & apprehension of some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. Rewards up to $25,000 are offered for information leading to arrests. Submit a tip. https://t.co/G9Ve0bpFv2 pic.twitter.com/Qn8UyNJlpd — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 15, 2020

He has 11 years of police experience, is trained in the martial arts and maintains a high level of fitness, according to the USMS.

He is believed to be armed and may have a bullet-resistant vest.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information directly leading to Hiers’ arrest.

“It is especially abhorrent when individuals sworn to uphold the law commit such crimes. We will remain focused on seeing that this fugitive is brought to justice,” said Marshals Service Director Benigno Reyna.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest USMS District Office, the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.