LIST: Warming shelters open across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — As of Tuesday morning, more than 146 shelters and warming stations opened throughout the state, including several in East Texas.

Many of these places encourage people to come with blankets, chargers, as well as something to sit on, and masks are required. People who need to use the warming centers are also encouraged to call ahead if possible to check for space.

CBS19 has compiled a list of warming centers across the region:

Cherokee County

Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville

Alto Community Fellowship

Rusk Civic Center

Highway 69 Mission (reported full Tuesday morning)

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is providing transportation to those in need. If someone needs help getting to a shelter, call 903-683-2271.

Gregg County

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview

Salvation Army in Longview

House of Hope (Women only) in Longview

Henderson County

Christian Youth Foundation (Disciples Crossing) in Athens

Murchison School (9961 E Bankhead St)

Lakeside Baptist Church in Trinidad

Christian Life Center Church in Gun Barrel City

Oran White Civic Center in Tool

Rusk County

Rusk County is opening a “Warming Shelter” at the Youth Expo Center for residents who do not have heat in their homes. The facility will open beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 16.

Face coverings and social distancing will be mandatory. While water and restrooms will be available, residents should bring their own food or snacks, bedding (such as blankets, sleeping bags, pillows, etc.) and any other necessities such as medications or toiletries. The facility is not currently equipped to shelter pets or other animals.

The shelter is located at 3303 FM 13 in Henderson. Please use extreme caution while traveling.

Smith County

Arp Volunteer Fire Department (107 W Longview St)

Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department (16759 FM14)

Grace Community Church in Tyler

Poke In Da Eye BBQ

Green Acres Baptist Church

Bethel Baptist Church , located at 504 W. 32nd St., will open today at 5 p.m. and will be open overnight. Contact: Ricky Garner at (903) 312-0734. Tyler Fire is providing 50 cots at this facility.

, located at 504 W. 32nd St., will open today at 5 p.m. and will be open overnight. Contact: Ricky Garner at (903) 312-0734. Tyler Fire is providing 50 cots at this facility. Shiloh Road Church of Christ, located at 1801 Shiloh Rd - in the Gym behind the main church - is open now and will be open overnight.

located at 1801 Shiloh Rd - in the Gym behind the main church - is open now and will be open overnight. Kingdom Church located at 1818 N. Confederate Ave. Open now and plan to remain open overnight and through tomorrow. Contact Darrius Harris at (903) 636-3275. Unable to accommodate pets.

located at 1818 N. Confederate Ave. Open now and plan to remain open overnight and through tomorrow. Contact Darrius Harris at (903) 636-3275. Unable to accommodate pets. Dayspring United Methodist Church at 310 W. Cumberland Rd., will open at noon today. This warming center will have room for up to 100 residents and is open overnight. Contact Pastor Rusty McKee to let him know you are coming at (832) 967-8988. Pets can come into the warming center if they are inside a portable kennel.

at 310 W. Cumberland Rd., will open at noon today. This warming center will have room for up to 100 residents and is open overnight. Contact Pastor Rusty McKee to let him know you are coming at (832) 967-8988. Pets can come into the warming center if they are inside a portable kennel. St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway. Open until midnight . Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561-2167. Unable to accommodate pets.

at 4000 Frankston Highway. . Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561-2167. Unable to accommodate pets. Grace Community Church - Old Jacksonville Campus , 3315 Old Jacksonville Highway. Contact Stephen Wickliffe at (903) 216-9651. Unable to accommodate pets. Tyler Fire is providing 40 cots at this facility. Open overnight.

, 3315 Old Jacksonville Highway. Contact Stephen Wickliffe at (903) 216-9651. Unable to accommodate pets. Tyler Fire is providing 40 cots at this facility. Open overnight. The Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Ave., (903) 592-4361. Open 24/7.

633 N. Broadway Ave., (903) 592-4361. Open 24/7. Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St., (903) 363-9265. Open overnight.