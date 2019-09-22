HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A 5-year-old Waskom boy whose mother and her boyfriend were arrested Wednesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of injury to a child has died.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Brandon Fletcher said Saturday that the child died Friday afternoon.

“The body was sent to Southwest Institute of Forensic Science for autopsy,” Fletcher said Saturday. “Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigators attended the autopsy Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office officials will be meeting with Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain on Monday, as well as doctors, to discuss the autopsy results and criminal charges.”

