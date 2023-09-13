Waskom ISD school board approves use of chaplains as school counselors

“You have a motion there if you would like to be able to use the churches and youth pastors to come in and help counsel our kids."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASKOM, Texas — In a recent school board meeting for Waskom ISD, trustees voted to approve the use of employed or volunteer chaplains as school counselors.

The Waskom ISD school board voted unanimously to approve the use of employed or volunteer chaplains as school counselors following the passing of Texas Senate Bill 763 which became effective on Sept. 1. The bill allows for school districts to employ a chaplain instead of a school counselor to perform the duties required of a school counselor.

“You have a motion there if you would like to be able to use the churches and youth pastors to come in and help counsel our kids, whether it’s grief counseling or there’s even some suicide counseling that they can do,” said Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty to school board members at the meeting.