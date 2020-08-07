Waskom man sentenced to 35 years on aggravated kidnapping charges for tying up, threatening wife and her children

A Waskom man will serve 35 years for kidnapping his common-law wife and her three children at knife point.
Ronnie Lee Rinehart, 34, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday for tying up, gagging and threatening his common-law wife and her three children with a knife at a Tyler apartment last November.
At a pretrial hearing Wednesday, Rinehart, 34, entered a guilty plea in the 241st District Court. He was then sentenced to 35 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison on four charges of aggravated kidnapping, judicial records show. He will receive 215 days of jail credit.
