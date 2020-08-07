Waskom man sentenced to 35 years on aggravated kidnapping charges for tying up, threatening wife and her children

Ronnie Lee Rinehart, 34, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday.

At a pretrial hearing Wednesday, Rinehart, 34, entered a guilty plea in the 241st District Court. He was then sentenced to 35 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison on four charges of aggravated kidnapping, judicial records show. He will receive 215 days of jail credit.