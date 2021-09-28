Waskom police takes mother wanted for murder and attempted murder into custody

As of Saturday morning the suspect, 32-year-old Ureka Black, was still in the custody of Harrison County Jail, awaiting extradition proceedings.

WASKOM, Texas — A Shreveport woman, wanted for tossing her two children over a bridge, killing one of them, was taken into custody by Waskom police Friday afternoon.

“She is still in jail awaiting extradition proceedings, to be extradited back to Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer.