TYLER, Texas — Bishop T.K. Gorman seniors received a special message from one of the the NFL's biggest stars.

On Tuesday, thanks to a campaign by Raising Cane's, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins delivered an inspiring message to the Crusaders' 2020 class as they navigate this unconventional end to their senior year.

On Friday, at 8 p.m., Raising Cane’s will team up with Hopkins, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, Deshaun Watson and Todd Gurley to host an epic virtual graduation party on Facebook Live.

The party will be hosted by DJ Snoopadelic and DJ Diesel. The fast food chain will also be raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Our partnerships with high schools and colleges in Communities across the country are some of our most cherished relationships, so we weren’t about to let their seniors move on without a proper celebration,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We knew we had to step up and do something special for the Class of 2020, and I immediately thought of my friends Snoop and Shaq. This graduation celebration is going to be epic!”