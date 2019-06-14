Stepfathers embark on a difficult journey when it comes to building a relationship with their stepchildren.

Although there are often ups and downs, many stepchildren grow to consider their stepfather one of the most important people in their lives.

So this Father’s Day, Budweiser is shining an unexpected light on fatherhood by toasting stepfathers who have risen to the occasion and owned their roles as fathers.

Budweiser created a short film that documents heartfelt stories of three real stepchildren as they surprise their fathers by asking to be officially adopted.

The film is a tribute to all fathers who step up for their families every day.

Budweiser is inviting people to tell their stories of a father who stepped up.

For every story shared until June 19, Budweiser will donate $1 to the Stepfamily Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports blended families, up to $10,000.

