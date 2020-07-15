WATCH: Christian comedian John Crist speaks out after 8-month hiatus following allegations of sexual misconduct

"I made a lot of poor choices in my personal life. I've made a lot of decisions that hurt myself, hurt other people and embarrassed myself," Crist said.

After the popular Christian comedian canceled his nationwide tour following allegations of sexual misconduct, John Crist is speaking out.

According to Charisma News, multiple women accused Crist of "individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk."

In a statement to Charisma News, Crist admitted to behavior that was "destructive and sinful."

"I'm committed to getting healing and freedom from my sin and have decided to cancel my remaining tour dates this year and to postpone all future commitments in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically," Crist said. "I've lived in constant fear of the darkest parts of my life being exposed publicly. My greatest fear has been that those who have loved and supported me would hate me if they knew everything about me. I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love—not just for me, but for those I've hurt along my path. I'm so sorry."

On Wednesday, he took to social media to post a video about where he has been and what he's been up to since taking a break from the internet and touring in November 2019.

"I was in a treatment facility for four months away from my phone," Crist said.

He says his sister would send him letters from fans who said they were praying for him and wishing him well.

