JASPER, Texas — A Deep East Texas house was destroyed Sunday in a massive fire.

According to the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department and the East End Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze at a single-story wood-frame house. KJAS reports the home, which was on Kelly Street, was abandoned.

No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished.

It is unknown who the house belonged to or what may have caused the fire, according to KJAS.