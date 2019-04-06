HUDSON, Texas — Move over Kardashians, the Radkes are here!

An East Texas family will make their global debut Tuesday night on USA.

"The Radkes" featuring matriarch, blogger and author Melissa Radke, will take the world by storm at 9:30 p.m. following "Chrisley Knows Best."

Radke’s online videos have reached more than 65 million people on her Facebook page, alone, and she has amassed a following of more than 350,000 across social media. Radke is consistent to say the least. In a little more than a year, she created more than 80 videos with 100,000 or more views and 10 videos that have gone viral with more than 1 million views.

Her "Upside-Down French Braid" video is close to the 10 million-views threshold and her "Red Ribbon" video has been viewed more than 100 million times across multiple websites and media outlets

Radke hails from Hudson, but she spent more than 15 years of her life in Nashville pursuing her dream of singing and performing. She graduated from Belmont University with a Bachelor of Commercial Music Performance and a Minor in Jazz and Blues Music. She spent her time in Nashville as a session singer for both Christian and country artists. With a love of writing about real life, parenting and the importance of learning our identity, Radke's national best-selling book, entitled Eat Cake. Be Brave., released last July through Grand Central Publishing/ Hachette Book Group.

"The Radkes" is an unscripted sitcom that will focus on her "big, loud southern family" and all of their charm. Her new podcast, Ordinary People. Ordinary Things. premiered at No. 1 in her category and has garnered rave reviews a 97% rating. With already more than 500,000 downloads, you can expect to see Radke to stay in the top 5% off all podcasts across the board.

Tune in Tuesday to see this hilarious family only on USA.