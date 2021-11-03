WATCH: 'Hangry' Chick-fil-A customer helps stop suspect running from Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville police were able to capture a man fleeing on foot all thanks to a drive-thru customer.
On Wednesday, Jacksonville police officers attempted to stop a man they say was in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect then ran through the Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Police say a customer, who was waiting for his chicken sandwich, used his door to stop the suspect.
"The suspect was quickly apprehended after the “HANGRY” but helpful citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police."