AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference from Austin and is expected to announce the next phase in his plan to reopen Texas.

Watch the event in the video above.

REOPENING TEXAS

On April 27, Gov. Abbott announced Phase I of Texans Helping Texans: The Governor's Report to Open Texas.

MAY 1, 2020

By way of Executive Order (GA-18), all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls were permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1. These services must limit their capacity to 25% of their listed occupancy. The order also stated within shopping malls, the food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed.

All museums and libraries were allowed to open under the same 25% occupancy limitation, but interactive areas of museums must remain closed. State libraries and museums were opened May 1. Single-person offices were permitted to reopen as well.

Churches and places of worship remain open. Outdoor sports are allowed to resume so long as no more than four participants are playing together at one time. Certain social distancing practices must also be followed. Local government operations, including county and municipal government operations relating to permitting, recordation, and document-filing services, may reopen as determined by the local government.

RELATED: REOPENING TEXAS: What can open on May 1 and what remains closed under Phase I of Gov. Abbott's plan

MAY 8, 2020

As of Friday, May 8, cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and shops, and other establishments where licensed cosmetologists or barbers practice their trade, were allowed to reopen, but all such salons, shops and establishments must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating workstations. Tanning salons may also reopen under the same limitation.

Also starting May 8, swimming pools were permitted to reopen subject to certain limitations, including their occupancy or operating levels.

Gov. Abbott also stated wedding venues and services required to conduct weddings could immediately open. Weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation or house of worship must adhered to the 25% occupancy limit. Wedding reception services may also resume, but facilities were told to limit their occupancy to 25% of the total listed occupancy. These occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or to outdoor wedding receptions.

RELATED: REOPENING TEXAS: Salons, barber shops can reopen May 8 with strict guidelines; gyms, workout facilities may reopen May 18

MAY 18, 2020

Beginning Monday, May 18, Gov. Abbott stated office buildings could open with the greater of five or less individuals or 25% of the total office workforce. These individuals must maintain appropriate social distancing.

Gov. Abbott said gyms, exercise facilities and exercise classes are also allowed to open beginning May 18, but must operate at 25% occupancy. Locker rooms and shower facilities will remain closed, but restrooms may open.

Non-essential manufacturing services may also open, but facilities must limit their occupancy to 25%.