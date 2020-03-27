SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are holding a press conference to provide the latest updates on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the county.
As of Thursday's 2 p.m. update, Smith County had 21 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death.
On Wednesday, Gregg County issued a mandatory shelter-in-place that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. after their third confirmed coronavirus case. Gregg County, as of Friday at 1:30 p.m., now has four confirmed cases.
Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:
- Angelina County - 1
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Gregg County - 4
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 1
- Rusk County - 2
- Shelby County - 1
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.