WATCH LIVE: Tyler ISD's Jack Elementary honors September 11, including school's namesake Dr. Bryan C. Jack

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD's Jack Elementary School is honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The school was named after Dr. Bryan C. Jack, a 1970 graduate of Tyler Legacy High School.

Dr. Jack was killed while aboard American Airlines Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon.

He served as the Director of the Programming and Fiscal Economics Division in the Office of Program Analysis and Evaluation (PA&E), in the Department of Defense.

His responsibilities included the design and maintenance of the Future Years Defense Program and the development of the fiscal guidance by which the Secretary of Defense annually allocates funding to the military departments and defense agencies. Dr. Jack joined the Defense Department as an analyst in PA&E’s Strategic Forces Division in 1978. His career was marked by significant contributions to the analysis of U.S.-Soviet positions in the SALT II and START negotiations, to studies of force and program improvements for the NATO alliance, to cost analysis of strategic and other weapons systems, and to the operation and modernization of the department’s Planning, Programming, and Budgeting System. Dr. Jack was promoted to the Senior Executive Service in 1995. He was twice awarded the Defense Exceptional Service Medal, in 1998 and 2000.