WATCH LIVE: Week 1 of East Texas high school football

TYLER, Texas — It's here — the 100th season of Texas high school football and Week 1 of East Texas high school football.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL has limited stadium capacities and ticket sales. However, they have allowed livestreaming of high school football games for this season only.

You can check out the following games at their respective links below:

To watch Pleasant Grove vs. Nashville (AR), click here.

To watch Van vs. Palestine, click here.

To watch Canton vs. Mineola, click here.

To watch Malakoff vs. Grandview, click here.

To watch Troup vs. Alto, click here.

To watch Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau, click here.

To watch Jefferson vs. Pittsburg, click here.

To watch Bullard vs. Mabank, click here.

To watch Lindale vs. Kaufman, click here.

To watch Sabine vs. Spring Hill, click here.

To watch Gilmer vs. Gladewater, click here.

To watch Carthage vs. Kilgore, click here.

To watch Brownsboro vs. Athens, click here.