WATCH LIVE: Week 4 of East Texas high school football

TYLER, Texas — The 100th season of Texas high school football is underway and so is Week 4 of East Texas high school football.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL has limited stadium capacities and ticket sales. However, they have allowed livestreaming of high school football games for this season only.

You can check out the following games at their respective links below:

To watch Silsbee vs. Pleasant Grove, click here.

To watch Malakoff vs. West Rusk, click here.

To watch Lindale vs. Gilmer, click here.

To watch Pittsburg vs. Van, click here.

To watch Scurry-Rosser vs. Eustace, click here.