WATCH LIVE: Week 5 of East Texas high school football

TYLER, Texas — The 100th season of Texas high school football is underway and so is Week 5 of East Texas high school football. However, it's only Week 1 for 5A/6A programs.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL has limited stadium capacities and ticket sales. However, they have allowed livestreaming of high school football games for this season only.

You can check out the following games at their respective links below:

To watch Carthage vs. Gilmer, click here.

To watch Princeton vs. Pine Tree, click here.

To watch Mabank vs. Lindale, click here.

To watch New Caney vs. Marshall, click here.

To watch Frisco Legacy vs. Grace, click here.

To watch Fort Worth Christian vs. Brook Hill, click here.

To watch Crandall vs. Jacksonville, click here.

To watch Chapel Hill vs. Athens, click here.

To watch Tatum vs. Gladewater, click here.

To watch Bullard vs. Spring Hill, click here.

To watch Mineola vs. Winnsboro, click here.

To watch Liberty-Eylau vs. Waxahachie Life, click here.

To watch Van vs. Center, click here.