Local News

WATCH LIVE: Week 9 of East Texas high school football

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL has limited stadium capacities and ticket sales. However, they have allowed livestreaming of high school football games.
Credit: CBS19

TYLER, Texas — The 100th season of Texas high school football is underway and so is Week 9 of East Texas high school football. However, it's only Week 5 for 5A/6A programs.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL has limited stadium capacities and ticket sales. However, they have allowed livestreaming of high school football games for this season only.

You can check out the following games at their respective links below:

To watch Texas High vs. Mt Pleasant, click here.

To watch Henderson vs. Kilgore, click here.

To watch White Oak vs. Gladewater, click here.

To watch Jefferson vs. Tatum, click here.

To watch Liberty-Eylau vs. Gilmer, click here.

