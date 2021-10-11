Longview ISD holds school board meeting ahead of mask mandate hearing

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview ISD school board is gathering for their regularly scheduled meeting ahead of a hearing regarding the district's temporary mask mandate.
The district issued the mandate in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases among its campuses.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox says the district's mask mandate isn't political.
“Our goal is to try to help our community understand that the mask is just a piece of cloth, it’s not a political statement,” Wilcox said at Wednesday's board meeting. “We are asking our students, our staff to work to show respect to the person next to them, the person down the hall, the person that might have whatever in their life or in their family.”
