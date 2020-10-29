WATCH: Officials investigating multiple burglaries in northeast Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is alerting citizens after numerous vehicle burglaries were reported in northeast Gregg County over the past few weeks.
According to the GCSO, the areas hit by burglars include:
- Highway 259 North
- Tryon Rd.
- Sam Page Rd.
- Rambling Creek Addition
- Janet Kay Dr.
- Joan Ln.
- Rebecca Cir.
The video above shows a bicycle-riding burglar in the Rambling Creek Addition.
"Please be sure to take all your valuables and weapons out of your vehicle and lock the doors," the GCSO said. "If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood in the late evening or early morning hours, please contact the sheriff's office so a unit can be sent to investigate"
If you can identify the burglar in the video, contact an investigator at (903) 236-8454 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP.
