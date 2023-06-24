WATCH OUT: Fraudulent rental scams on the rise in East Texas

If you recently received an suspicious rental application asking you to deposit money through Cash App, you are advised to report that scam to the authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Have you been checking your mail recently?

The Troup Police Department is currently investigating an increase in rental application scams seen across East Texas.

Individuals are receiving a fraudulent rental application in a mailing envelope that is asking to deposit their money through Cash App.

Once the deposit is completed, scammers will mail the current renter fake keys to their address.

It is unknown as to how many people have been scammed so far.

The Troup Police Department is alerting the community that this is a legitimate scam.