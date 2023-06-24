x
Local News

WATCH OUT: Fraudulent rental scams on the rise in East Texas

If you recently received an suspicious rental application asking you to deposit money through Cash App, you are advised to report that scam to the authorities.

TYLER, Texas — Have you been checking your mail recently? 

The Troup Police Department is currently investigating an increase in rental application scams seen across East Texas.

Individuals are receiving a fraudulent rental application in a mailing envelope that is asking to deposit their money through Cash App.

Credit: Troup Police Department

Once the deposit is completed, scammers will mail the current renter fake keys to their address. 

It is unknown as to how many people have been scammed so far. 

Credit: Troup Police Department

The Troup Police Department is alerting the community that this is a legitimate scam. 

If you receive this suspicious mail you are urged to report it immediately to authorities. 

