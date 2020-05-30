TEXAS, USA — Many high schools across the state of Texas held their graduation on Friday night. However, like most things in 2020, it was different than previous graduations.

According to Governor Gregg Abbott's order, outdoor graduations were allowed if proper social distancing guidelines were observed.

At White Oak, students and parents gathered at Roughneck Stadium. It was the first graduation held at the stadium in the schools history.

Graduation ceremonies were also held at Lindale High School at 8 p.m. Guests had to have a ticket and only five people were allowed to sit in a particular group.

Overton High School held their graduation, not on a football field, but a parking lot. Students and parents gathered in the 'Pit' parking lot after rains rendered the field unusual.

While many families turned out to watch their graduates accept their diplomas, several schools simulcasted their graduations on social media.

