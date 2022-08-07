WATCH THIS: Smith County DA's Office releases video of constable, deputies' alleged theft

Curtis Traylor-Harris was temporarily removed from office after a lawsuit hearing Thursday that alleged official misconduct related to his criminal charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County District Attorney's Office has released body camera footage of former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and two of this deputies allegedly stealing from a Tyler resident while serving an eviction notice.

Traylor-Harris was temporarily removed from office after a lawsuit hearing Thursday afternoon that alleged official misconduct related to his criminal charges.

Traylor-Harris, Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested in November and are charged with official oppression and property theft. Due to bond violations, Traylor-Harris has been jailed since May on a $1 million bond.

In June, Lester Melontree filed the lawsuit noting Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and his two deputies' criminal charges and Traylor-Harris' multiple bond violations. He wrote that Traylor-Harris' actions amount to "gross carelessness."

An arrest affidavit obtained in November 2021 details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman stealing several items from a Tyler residence in late January last year while the resident, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.

Texas Ranger Chris Baggett estimated the value of the items totaled roughly $750. He said the officers gained entry into the house through a court-ordered eviction notice.

Thomas Wilson with the Smith County District Attorney's Office on Thursday said that the criminal charges against Traylor-Harris constituted "official misconduct." The judge found the state's misconduct claims to be true and issued a temporary suspension.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said permanent removal could occur either through criminal conviction in the 241st District Court or the civil case proceedings.

Ralph Carraway Jr., an investigator with the Smith County District Attorney's Office, was then appointed as the acting constable.

Traylor-Harris said that none of the criminal charges have been proven true at this time through a conviction.

The Texas Government Code states a lawsuit is one of two ways that an elected official can be removed from their role while the other method requires the official to be criminally convicted.

Traylor-Harris is still awaiting trial for the oppression and theft charges. Holman's trial is set for Oct. 24. Banks has a plea hearing set for Aug. 23.

Last December, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement suspended all three of their peace officer licenses. Because of the suspension, Banks and Holman cannot work or have authority as peace officers.