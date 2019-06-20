DALLAS, Texas — A Tyler Junior College music professor got some love from one of the silver screen's "Greatest Showmen" (see what we did there) as they performed together Wednesday night in Dallas.

Professor Micah Bell had the honor of playing the trumpet for Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, during the Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. world tour.

The show included scores from:

The Greatest Showman

Les Misérables

The Boy From Oz

All of the numbers are accompanied by a live orchestra, which in Dallas included Bell.

Kelly Folds

Jackman, who was obviously in awe of Bell's skill, had the professor belt out a solo on the trumpet to "show Dallas how sexy the trumpet is." And thankfully, Kelly Folds caught it all on camera!

Hey, Ryan Reynolds, it looks like your bromance with Jackman may be in jeopardy!