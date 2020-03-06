TYLER, Texas — Through the hard work of two good Samaritans, a baby deer is now alive and well.

Brian Ballard, of Tyler, and his family were on the lake when he noticed the fawn underwater and lifeless. He and another person administered CPR on the animal and the deer was revived, according to a video shown on Ballard's wife Liz's Facebook page.

Liz Ballard is the executive Director and museum curator at Texas Rose Festival Association & Tyler Rose Museum, according to her Facebook page.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.