Water experts discuss safety for July 4th weekend

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Summertime means boating fun, but so far this year the number of boating accidents in the state of Texas are at an all-time high. Water safety experts explain why the accident numbers are going up.



“It happens sadly throughout the state, throughout the nation every holiday,” said Texas Game Warden Todd Long. “Unfortunately we have seen state wide numbers increase and especially with the Fourth of July holiday we see a lot of extra people on the lake and these are different boaters, swimmers, Canoers, etc. that some of them they only get on the water once a year and they have varying levels of experience, it may be their first time in a boat.”



Cody Jones with Texas Parks and Wildlife says that when Covid hit, people wanted to get outside and they wanted to do it in a safe manner

“But what came with it was a density of boaters, new boaters and because of that we saw an increase in boating accidents, fatalities and injuries that occurred,” said Jones.



“Not only that but the conditions out there are constantly changing. Whether it is the weather or other boaters, wind, waves, etc. and you introduced alcohol, sometimes we have intoxicated boaters, all of these things are affecting the safety, the boat accidents and sadly even drownings,” said Long. “Sadly we’ve already had drownings here in East Texas this year and it can happen so quick and so quietly.”



There are things that can be done to decrease accidents. First, wear a life jacket, not only that but make sure the lifejacket is the correct size.