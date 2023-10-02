Major water leak leads to closure of Kurth Memorial Library, Pineywoods Community Academy in Lufkin

Water service will be out in the area from Angelina St. to Timberland Dr.

LUFKIN, Texas — A major water leak in Lufkin has led to the closure of multiple businesses in the city.

According to the City of Lufkin, Kurth Memorial Library and Pineywoods Community Academy (PCA) will be closed Monday, Oct. 2, as the city's water department repairs the leak. The leak has also shut down a portion of S. Raguet St., from W. Kerr Ave. to Pershing Ave., for the next several hours.

PCA says if students have in-person classes at Angelina College today they will still need to go, complete assignments, or check in with their instructors. Transportation will not be provided by PCA.

