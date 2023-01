CBS19 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A water leak in Longview is causing a traffic headache for drivers.

According to the Longview Police Department, the leak occurred Thursday morning, around 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of McCann Rd.

All northbound traffic is closed at this time and drivers are being rerouted eastbound onto Bramlette Ln. toward Judson Rd.