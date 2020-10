Drivers should seek alternate routes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported water leak.

According to Longview FD, all lanes on N. Fourth Street between Le Duke Boulevard and Eden Drive are closed.

There is no current estimate when the road will be reopened. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

