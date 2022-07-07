'Water just flushed in': Water main break leads to flooding at Dallas man's home

Homeowner Donald Campbell said he woke up to loud sounds as the gushing water showered his home and flooded his vehicles.

DALLAS — Water utility crews spent Thursday afternoon trying to repair a water main break in a neighborhood in southern Dallas.

Neighbors became alarmed when water began shooting from a hole in the street along Lazy River Drive. Homeowner Donald Campbell said he woke up to loud sounds as the gushing water showered his home and flooded his vehicles.

“Thunder! Water. It was like boom! Rocks, coming all over top my house. I said something ain’t right,” Campbell explained as he watched the water flooding the front of his home.

Neighbors watched the water shooting from the street for several hours.

”I had the garage up too. I go into the garage, and water just flushed in,” Campbell said as the water continued shooting from the ground.

Dallas Water Utilities workers described the problem as a break in a six-inch water main.

The break wasn’t the only emergency on the street. Firefighters responded to a house down the block.

“This house was on fire, and so we saw the ambulances and the fire truck come. When they turned the water hydrant on to set it out, that’s when the water pressure sparked the water down there,” said neighbor Latoya Johnson.

Dallas Fire Rescue workers said the house fire was separate from the water main break.

Some areas along Lazy River Drive appeared to be buckling, as city crews responded to the water main break. Police helped block off the street until water utilities crews arrived.

“That’s a lot of water. I said why they don’t cut the water off. I’ve been waiting, and waiting, and waiting, and waiting. I said well, don’t panic. Don’t panic,” Campbell explained.

After several hours, Dallas Water Utilities arrived with a backhoe. They used heavy equipment to plug the hole in the street and divert the water from shooting onto Campbell’s house.

Workers said they were trying to minimize shutting off water to any homes in the area while they made repairs.

“Have a lot of insurance. Please get the insurance,” Campbell advised as he watched city crews arrive.