EDGEWOOD, Texas — Edgewood is currently under a boil water notice after a water main break.

The break happened some time during the overnight hours. The city shut off the water immediately after the break to make necessary repairs.

While city officials continue to work on the water system, residents are urged to boil their water before consumption or use bottled water.

The city says it will notify residents via Facebook when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Anyone with questions regarding the notice should call 903-896-4448 or 903-307-9167.