A water main repair in Gladewater has led to a road closure, according to the City of Gladewater.

Officials have closed West Lake Drive between West Harold Street and West Pecan Street to conduct repairs on the water main.

Residents in the affected area may experience a loss of water.

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.

