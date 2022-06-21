City of Bullard Implements Water Conservation Notice

Depending on their address, residents can only water their yards on certain days.

BULLARD, Texas — City of Bullard officials are getting worried about this run of early-summer heat.

To combat this, the City of Bullard issued its first water conservation notice in nine years.

"We're using about 500 to 600,000 gallons a day more than what we were using last month," Bullard city manager, David Hortman said.

The dry weather has prompted the city to put in place a stage one water conservation notice. Depending on their address, residents can only water their yards on certain days.

Those who live in even numbered addresses can water on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Those who live in odd numbered addresses can water on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday.

Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Fridays.

If the weather continues like this, Hortman says that Bullard would move to stage two. People would be limited in the hours when they can water, something this city hasn’t seen since 2013. But for now, this notice is just a preventative measure.

"At this point with no rains coming and doesn't look like we're going to have any kind of relief, you know nothing in sight, "Hortman said. " Then we decided that it's probably best practice, let's go ahead and be more proactive than reactive.

So far, the city is thankful its residents are complying and Hortman says they haven't noticed a difference.

But with a fast-growing city like Bullard, the demand for water is putting a strain on the city’s water supply.

We've almost doubled the water usage, just between last month and this month," Hotman said. "We've doubled in population in the last probably 10 years. So that's another thing we have to look forward to, is trying to keep up with. Keep up with the demand of the city."