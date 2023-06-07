Water main break disrupts water service in multiple areas in Lufkin

According officials, the rain caused a delay but crews are now working on fixing the water main break.

TYLER, Texas — Water service will be disrupted in multiple areas in Lufkin due to the repair of a water main break Wednesday evening.

According to City of Lufkin spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth, crews continue to work to fix the water main break near Ashley Furniture.

Water service will be disrupted in the following areas:

Southwood Drive

Christy Street

College Drive

The Palms Shopping Center

Nearby homes and businesses

As the rain passed through the area, the hole where crews were working filled with rain and caused a delay. Crews are working to repair the problem now, Pebsworth said.