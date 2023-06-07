Water main break disrupts water service in multiple areas in Lufkin

TYLER, Texas — Water service will be disrupted in multiple areas in Lufkin due to the repair of a water main break Wednesday evening.
According to City of Lufkin spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth, crews continue to work to fix the water main break near Ashley Furniture.
Water service will be disrupted in the following areas:
- Southwood Drive
- Christy Street
- College Drive
- The Palms Shopping Center
- Nearby homes and businesses
As the rain passed through the area, the hole where crews were working filled with rain and caused a delay. Crews are working to repair the problem now, Pebsworth said.
Pebsworth said the feeder that runs from Chevron to Ashley Furniture remains closed as the repair continues.