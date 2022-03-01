City of Marshall to make repairs to water main on Jan. 23; residents can expect little to no water during that time

A boil water notice will be put into effect while these repairs are being made to ensure water safety.

Water main repairs for the City of Marshall that were originally slated for Jan. 16 have been postponed.

According to officials, repairs on a 16" water main will now take place Sunday, Jan. 23, just west of Highway 59 in the 1300 block of E. Pinecrest.

Customers from Bell St. east to Hwy. 59 will experience no or low water pressure while repairs are being made. This could include Scenic Loop, Calvary St., and Kay St., along with businesses on Pinecrest.

If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed within the same day. A boil water notice will be put into effect while these repairs are being made to ensure water safety. All affected residents should boil their water two minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice had been removed.