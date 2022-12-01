Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home begins fourth annual Veterans' Angel Tree event

The annual event began in 2019 when a Watkins-Logan resident expressed his wish of finding a friend to share the holidays with

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home is excited to share its Angel Tree event for a fourth year.

Christina Randolph says the event began in 2019 when a resident expressed his wish for a friend to share the holiday with.

"He had no family," explained Randolph. "He told me the one thing he wanted for Christmas was to meet someone and to make a friend".

Randolph said that wish was her inspiration for the angel tree.

"It's a chance for the Veterans to connect with the community they served and for the community to connect with these local heroes."

Each Veteran fills out a wish list, which is then placed inside a stocking on the tree. There is no minimum required when it comes to fulfilling the wishes and participants may adopt as many Veterans wishes as they would like.

Randolph says for the Veterans, it's not about the present but more so about the company during a time of year that can be very lonely for some.

"The best thing you can do is come out, say hi, shake their hand, get to know who they are, where they came home, how they served," explained Randolph. "Because for some this is it, this is all [the family] they may have."

If you would like to participate in the Angel Tree event, you can stop by the Watkins-Logan TSVH lobby during business hours or contact the team and they will send you a wish list over the phone or via email.