Wayne Allen wins Smith County Pct. 2 constable runoff race

TYLER, Texas —

Wayne Allen, a retired Tyler police officer, has won the runoff race for Smith County Pct. 2 constable seat, according to unofficial election results.

Allen defeated Chris Roberts, a reserve constable deputy, in the Republican primary runoff election Tuesday night. He does not face a Democratic challenger in November.

Allen received 2,212 votes to Roberts' 1,413.

Allen will replace interim Pct. 2 Constable Shawn Scott, who was appointed last fall to fill the role after Joshua Black was removed from office.

Black was convicted of official oppression Sept. 16, 2021 and sentenced the next day to six months in the Smith County Jail. He also was fined $4,000 and removed from office.

Black was found guilty of using the power of his office to request sexual favors from a woman seeking supervised visitation of her child.

The Smith County District Attorney’s Office later said that Black waived his right to appeal in exchange for dismissing other oppression and prostitution charges. .

Allen is a retired, 28-year veteran of the Tyler Police Department. He served in the patrol, traffic, background investigations, recruiting and honor guard units and as a financial crimes investigator.

Allen was also a member of the US Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force and he is a master peace officer.