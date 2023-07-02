'We have so much to celebrate': Blast over Bullard brings community together

“We love the food trucks,” said attendee Katherine Lacy. “I would say it’s probably our favorite thing about Blast over Bullard.”

BULLARD, Texas — Braving the heat of summer, hundreds of community members converged Saturday at Bullard High School for the annual Blast over Bullard.

“I think it looks great,” said Jessica Barbour, vice president of Bullard Chamber of Commerce. “I mean, we've had a lot of. It's a hot day, but everybody came out anyway. I think it has been a great turnout!”

With vendors offering everything from lemonade to macaroni and cheese to coffee, there were plenty of ways to not only cool off and quench a thirst but grab a bite to eat.